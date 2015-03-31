Memories Dinner Theatre
Wedding Humor with Memories Dinner Theater
The writing team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten has produced a number of commercial comedies that have been produced all over the country over the years. It’s light comic stuff that appears to be deeply-rooted in Texas. The group.. more
Mar 31, 2015 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stuck with Memories in Port Washington
Neil Haven’s Stuck is beginning to prove to be an enduring light comedy. The premise is fun: an agoraphobic elevator operator in a contemporary retro Milwaukee hotel lives inside the elevator she operates. Naturally, she runs into a lot of people .. more
Jan 29, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Memories, Murder and Dinner Theatre
Alchemist Theatre’s next October horror show keeps rolling around the shady corners of my mind. A horror drama that covers the entire building at Alchemist’s address is a respectably ambitious project. Those interested in something similarly imm.. more
Jan 6, 2011 11:13 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Memories' Gift To You
Okay . . . I understand there are probably a great many people wishing to go to Fort Atkinson for Dinner Theatre this holiday season. It doesn't exactly appeal to me, but I can understand the appeal of going west and enjoying a bit of live mus.. more
Dec 10, 2010 12:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Neil Simon Over Dinner: Last of the Red Hot Lovers in the Suburbs
The late ‘60’s counter-cultural experimentation developed some compellingly interesting shows . . . at least, they sounded like compellingly interesting shows. I remember dibing into a college library in high school and reading weird stories abo.. more
Oct 25, 2010 4:06 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Memories Looking For Actors
Memories Dinner Theatre of Port Washington sent out a press release recently announcing auditions for the first two shows of its five-show season. Which includes a vintage comedy and a premiere production of a family-based holiday show. Here’s a .. more
Aug 31, 2010 8:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
APT’s Farcical ‘Waiting for Godot’
“We all are born mad and some remain so,” says Estragon (Jim DeVita) to Vladimir (James Ridge) in American Players Theatre’s production of Waiting for Godot, Samuel Beckett’s existential masterpiece, which opened in APT’s Tou more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cue The Laughs
As I write this, local funny guys Patrick Schmitz and Dave Bogan are only a little over an hour away from their next Game Show Night at the Alchemist Theatre. The strange mix of comedy and game show-like social dynamics sounds like fun. And if.. more
Mar 24, 2010 11:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
David Wroblewski’s ‘Story of Edgar Sawtelle’ at Boswell, Next Chapter
A strong poetic voice permeates Edgar Sawtelle, despite the title character being a mute b TheStory of Edgar Sawtelle ,None more
Oct 12, 2009 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Louis C.K.
Some comedians build their careers on their successes, others their failures. Louis C.K. belongs to the later camp, having piloted two notorious flops that only furthered endeared him to a growing cult audience: He wrote and directed 2001’s... more
Apr 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Pavillion
Next Act Theatre’s production of The Pavilion introduces two people at a high-school reunion, Peter and Kari, who were voted "Cutest Couple" some 20 years before. Kari is married to a somewhat dull, loving husband and Peter's trying to win ... more
Apr 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fire on the Bayou
The celebratory culture of New Orleans mixes with the tragedy of Hurricane Katrina in Milwaukee Rep's Fire on the Bayou: A Mardi Gras Musical Extravaganza, which runs through May 10 at the Stackner Cabaret. Written and directed by Kevin Ram... more
Mar 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Alchemist Open Improv
The cast members of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” are still touring behind the basic premise of that program, speaking to the continued popularity of improvisational comedy. Though the Alchemist Theatre doesn’t promise quite the same degree more
Mar 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Foul Notion
In November, the GreatAmerican Insurance Co., based in Cincinnati, sought a declaration infederal court in Houston that it was not liable to pay the deathbenefits from a 2007 office fire because the t,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Lunch With A Plastic Sandwich
It was first published in the early '80's, but it could've been published last week. Roger Karshner's The Man With The Plastic Sandwich tells the tale of a guy who just got fried from his job after 20 years. He considers his options in the park.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater