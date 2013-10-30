Menominee
Walker’s All-You-Can-Grab Campaign Cash
For any politician running for re-election, it’s a dream come true. That’s the proposal for the construction of an $800 million money gusher to be constructed in Kenosha that could erupt into a more
Oct 30, 2013 2:32 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Brewers sign Japanese import Aoki to two-year deal
After posting a $2.5 million fee to his Japanese club, the Brewers then had the ability to sign a contract to bring the three-time Japanese batting champion to Milwaukee.A Japanese source tweeted that the contract for Aoki is about $1.5 million p.. more
Jan 18, 2012 4:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Cultural Lessons from American-Indian Cuisine
Ina culture like ours, where, for many, the extent of planning a meal isopening a wallet to make sure there’s enough money for takeout, tosimply consider the time and energy needed to make a tra,Eat/Drink more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 2 Comments