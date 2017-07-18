RSS

Meritage

A new French restaurant, Maison, opened in the spot that once housed Meritage. more

Jul 18, 2017

Sugar Bee Farm, owned by landscaper Bryan Simon and food production consultant Ryan Dale, offers microgreens—shoots of vegetables picked just after the first leaves form—and mushrooms sustainably grown in Simon’s building that also houses t... more

Oct 27, 2015

Jan Kelly, chef-owner of Meritage restaurant, was at the forefront of sourcing local while partnering with Growing Power; her dedication to working with farmers shows in her contemporary cuisine and flavor pairings. more

Jun 30, 2015

The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more

Sep 16, 2013

Jan 29, 2008

Meritageis a term for a blended wine of higher quality than the norm.Naturally, wine pla The Best Christmas Pageant Ever ,Dining Out more

Dec 6, 2007

