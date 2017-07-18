Meritage
Maison is Washington Heights' Home for French Cuisine
A new French restaurant, Maison, opened in the spot that once housed Meritage. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:21 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Sugar Bee Helps Pioneer Future of Food Production in Milwaukee
Sugar Bee Farm, owned by landscaper Bryan Simon and food production consultant Ryan Dale, offers microgreens—shoots of vegetables picked just after the first leaves form—and mushrooms sustainably grown in Simon’s building that also houses t... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:41 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Meritage Celebrates Eight Years of Success and Great Food
Jan Kelly, chef-owner of Meritage restaurant, was at the forefront of sourcing local while partnering with Growing Power; her dedication to working with farmers shows in her contemporary cuisine and flavor pairings. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:28 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Café Perrin at the heart of the Heights
The neighborhood around Vliet and 60th streets, the main intersection of Washington Heights, is a great place to be hungry. Feel like gelato? You can grab a cup at Cold Spoons Gelato. Up for fine dining? Meritage offers superb entrées from ... more
Sep 16, 2013 5:59 PM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Wake me when it's over!
Higher Than the Norm
Meritageis a term for a blended wine of higher quality than the norm.Naturally, wine pla The Best Christmas Pageant Ever ,Dining Out more
Dec 6, 2007 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview