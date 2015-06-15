RSS

Metric

concertreview_imaginedragons_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Maggie Vaughn

Imagine Dragons bled sincerity during their sometimes ridiculous, always earnest BMO Harris Bradley Center concert. more

Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

metric.jpg.jpe

“It ought to be like a setlist,” Metric’s lead singer Emily Haines says of creating an album, and if you’re familiar with Metric’s catalogue, it’s easy to see how they’ve lived out that idea. Formed in 1998, the Canadian-American band ha... more

Nov 20, 2013 1:47 AM Music Feature

blogimage8430.jpe

Sardonic alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Canadian indie-rockers Metric will headline the second Rock The Green, the festival announced this morning. They\'ll be supported at the near-zero waste festival by Imagine Dragons, Morning Parade a.. more

Jul 10, 2012 1:45 PM On Music

blogimage8430.jpe

Few bands were burdened with as lofty a task as Maritime. Born under the long shadow cast by The Promise Ring, the seminal Milwaukee emo band that to this day inspires cultish devotion and utter revulsion but seldom anything in between, Mar... more

Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7666.jpe

After a nearly four-year lapse between albums that saw singer Emily Haines further collaborate with members of the Broken Social Scene crew and release a couple of stripped-down solo discs, Haines returned to her primary band, Metric, rejuv... more

Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES