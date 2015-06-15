Metric
Imagine Dragons w/ Metric and Halsey @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
Imagine Dragons bled sincerity during their sometimes ridiculous, always earnest BMO Harris Bradley Center concert. more
Jun 15, 2015 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Metric Stays In the Moment
“It ought to be like a setlist,” Metric’s lead singer Emily Haines says of creating an album, and if you’re familiar with Metric’s catalogue, it’s easy to see how they’ve lived out that idea. Formed in 1998, the Canadian-American band ha... more
Nov 20, 2013 1:47 AM Arielle Smith Music Feature
Third Eye Blind and Metric Will Headline Rock The Green
Sardonic alternative rockers Third Eye Blind and Canadian indie-rockers Metric will headline the second Rock The Green, the festival announced this morning. They\'ll be supported at the near-zero waste festival by Imagine Dragons, Morning Parade a.. more
Jul 10, 2012 1:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Maritime
Few bands were burdened with as lofty a task as Maritime. Born under the long shadow cast by The Promise Ring, the seminal Milwaukee emo band that to this day inspires cultish devotion and utter revulsion but seldom anything in between, Mar... more
Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Metric
After a nearly four-year lapse between albums that saw singer Emily Haines further collaborate with members of the Broken Social Scene crew and release a couple of stripped-down solo discs, Haines returned to her primary band, Metric, rejuv... more
Aug 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee