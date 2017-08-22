Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage
Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District Leads the Way in Green Infrastructure
Kevin Shafer, executive director of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Sewerage District, describes how the MMSD's operations increasingly involve "green infrastructure"—wide-ranging, sustainable solutions undertaken to promote better overall water management.
20 Years After Fatal Outbreak, Milwaukee Leads on Water Testing
For the public officials who safeguard Milwaukee's water, Cryptosporidium changed everything. Two decades ago, the parasite passed through Milwaukee's water treatment system and sickened more than 400,000 people.
Green Infrastructure Boosts Property Values
Preliminary results conducted by a UW-Milwaukee researcher show that "green infrastructure" has boosted property values in Milwaukee. According to researcher Kate Madison's analysis, properties near green infrastructure projects have seen increased values.
A River Runs Through It
Rivers don't respect political boundaries. So why should clean water advocates be divided by those artificial divisions? That was the thought that launched collaborative efforts among water management organizations across the region.
