Cool Off This Summer With the Miller Brewery Tour
Looking for a great way to spend a hot summer afternoon? Look no further than the Miller Brewery Tour.The Tour offers a guided walk-through of the historic Miller Valley, which has been home to the brewery for over 155 years. The tour lasts for .. more
Jun 1, 2015 3:43 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Baseball is Happiness
I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more
Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments
This Week’s Featured Beer: MobCraft Petrichor
Keeping warm in winter is old hat in Wisconsin. It’s something the vast majority of us has either mastered or learned to deal with, often with aid. Scarf? Sure. Balaclava? Why not. But I had something else in mind: beer.Over the last few years, .. more
Feb 26, 2015 8:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink 2 Comments
This Week’s Featured Beer: O’so Golden RAY of Sourshine
Milwaukee’s growler landscape was mostly dormant in January 2014. Few locations other than breweries were filling 64-oz. vessels with fresh beer for patrons to carry off-premise. And while it seems that little grows in the dead of winter around he.. more
Feb 15, 2015 10:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Eat/Drink
Jazz in the Park: Lubriphonic
The sound of Chicago’s “rock and soul stew” mainstays Lubriphonic suggests a sophisticated cross between the perky theme music of “The Price Is Right” and the sweaty funk of blaxploitation films. As sidemen, members of the gr more
Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Groove Stage, Summerfest’s Home for Local Music
Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more
Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 6 Comments
The Hangover
Todd Phillips’ Las Vegas comedy The Hangover made a killing at the box office upon its summer 2009 release, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated comedy of all time, making a star of underground comic Zach Galifianakis and spawning a more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Vegetarians Rejoice at Riviera Maya
When it comes to local Mexican dining, vegetarians are usually out of luck. Options typically consist of a cheese quesadilla and possibly a cheese chimichanga. Even most bean items are out because they might be cooked with lard. An exceptio... more
Jun 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments