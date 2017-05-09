RSS

Mi

news_county_abele.jpg.jpe

County Executive Abele has taken another page from Donald Trump’s playbook by manufacturing a county pension crisis to distract from his own ongoing issues. more

May 9, 2017 3:56 PM News Features 3 Comments

Adapted from the 2011 bestseller by British author S. J. Watson, this thriller introduces Christine Lucas (Nicole Kidman), a 40-year-old woman unable to retain new memories once she goes to bed each night. Awakening daily to a home she does... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:57 AM Film Clips

news.jpg.jpe

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Obamacare.Yes, the Affordable Care Act survived a defunding attempt that crippled Washington. But the more

Oct 30, 2013 1:34 AM News Features

blogimage19677.jpe

UW-Milwaukee is honoring 50 years of support for art, dance, design, music and theater by sponsoring the Peck School of the Arts' “Year of the Arts.” To jump-start the celebration, the... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage3191.jpe

Wayne’s World. ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 6, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES