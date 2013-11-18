RSS

Michael Curtiz

 ElvisPresley’s great ambition was to become a respected Hollywood actor. Although hestarred in many pictures, his dream was continually thwarted by themachinations of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. And to be fair, the Col.. more

Nov 18, 2013 11:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

Alan Ladd returns home to a nightmare in The Man in the Net (1959), an obscure, compelling psychological thriller just out on DVD. Ladd plays a frustrated painter who moved to a gossipy, disapproving small town to get his sexy but troubled wife.. more

Jul 5, 2011 1:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9716.jpe

The Ann Arbor Film Festival is one of America’s longest running film festivals and also one of its most innovative, culling each year a daring selection of independent and experimental films. The festival’s two-day program for Milwaukee more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage7056.jpe

Summerfest without a concert from local alternative-rockers The Gufs is like Christmas without trees, presents or fruitcake. So here it is, tonight on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, the requisite Summerfest concert from these area favo... more

Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES