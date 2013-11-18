Michael Curtiz
Elvis FAQ
ElvisPresley’s great ambition was to become a respected Hollywood actor. Although hestarred in many pictures, his dream was continually thwarted by themachinations of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. And to be fair, the Col.. more
Nov 18, 2013 11:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Man in the Net
Alan Ladd returns home to a nightmare in The Man in the Net (1959), an obscure, compelling psychological thriller just out on DVD. Ladd plays a frustrated painter who moved to a gossipy, disapproving small town to get his sexy but troubled wife.. more
Jul 5, 2011 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ann Arbor Film Festival Touring Program
The Ann Arbor Film Festival is one of America’s longest running film festivals and also one of its most innovative, culling each year a daring selection of independent and experimental films. The festival’s two-day program for Milwaukee more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Gufs
Summerfest without a concert from local alternative-rockers The Gufs is like Christmas without trees, presents or fruitcake. So here it is, tonight on the U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, the requisite Summerfest concert from these area favo... more
Jun 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee