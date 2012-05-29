RSS

Michael Golamco

blogimage18828.jpe

Love is weird. When it's strong enough, the emotion of love outweighs any sense of logic. Michael Golamco's Cowboy Versus Samurai explores this notion in its best moments, which are brought to the stage in a local premiere by the Boulevard ... more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

 Love I can relate to. Ancestral culture? Uh, no . . . there's really no ethnic culture her for me. I come from an ambiguously European mishmash. My last name means, "place of the marsh," in a language nobody speaks anymore. None of my identity.. more

May 25, 2012 6:09 PM Theater

                                                                    There was good news in email last week Thursday. Turns out Mark Bucher's production of Michael Golamco's Cowboy Vs. Samurai is, in fact, going to make it to the stage. The scrip.. more

Apr 17, 2012 3:56 PM Theater

blogimage8289.jpe

Delving deep into one of Milwaukee’s most beloved traditions, writer/director Ron Faiola’s new film takes viewers on a guided tour of some of the city’s most popular, historic and unique fish fries. A graduate of the UW-Milwaukee film pr more

Oct 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8166.jpe

Ilija’s Place 3701 E. Squire Ave., Cudahy (414) 727-5885 $$ Credit Cards: MC, VS Smoking: Yes ,Dining Out more

Sep 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES