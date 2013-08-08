Michael Horne
This Week on The Disclaimer: Defending the Flag, and Tisking Crotchety Journos
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we learned that Milwaukee has a flag—and not just any flag, but possibly the greatest flag I have.. more
Aug 8, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Green Furniture Design
Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more
Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Farewell to Henry
Having seen it coming some 4 years ago, I would’ve thought I would’ve been prepared to see the final part of Shakespeare’s Henriad. And having seen the last part yesterday, I guess I still want more. I guess I wasn’t ready for it to be over.Qua.. more
Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Partisan Taskmasters and an Election Task Force
Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Cory Liebmann News Features