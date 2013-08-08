RSS

Michael Horne

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk between station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we learned that Milwaukee has a flag—and not just any flag, but possibly the greatest flag I have.. more

Aug 8, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

blogimage9480.jpe

Rarely does a major art exhibition invite viewers to “please touch” the items on display. But accessibility plays a significant role in the recently opened exhibit titled “Green Furniture Design” at the Milwaukee Art Museum. This t more

Jan 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Having seen it coming some 4 years ago, I would’ve thought I would’ve been prepared to see the final part of Shakespeare’s Henriad. And having seen the last part yesterday, I guess I still want more. I guess I wasn’t ready for it to be over.Qua.. more

Jun 1, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3816.jpe

Those looking for voter fraud in Wisconsin may want to start with the top elected official Liebmann is the blog editor and research director of One Wisconsin Now. What’s your ,News Features more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES