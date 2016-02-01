Michael Pettit
Studio G Given 30-Day Notice to Move Out of The Shops of Grand Avenue
Photo Courtesy Ben Becker, Flickr CCAs of Thursday, Jan 28 all members and resident artists atStudio G, located in The Shops of Grand Avenue, have been given 30 days notice to moveout entirely. This is so that the new owners of the .. more
Feb 1, 2016 2:52 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Quasimondo Opens Season with 'Children of Pac-Men'
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Cofounders Brian Rott and Jessi Miller launch the company’s fourth season with their original piece 'Children of Pac-Men,' a “retro-spectacle on the future. more
Nov 10, 2015 1:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Milwaukee Ballet’s New Trio
I recently had an opportunity to sit down with the three newest additions to the Milwaukee Ballet, Julianne Kepley, Joshua Reynolds and Tanner Schwartz. I asked them how they joined the company. more
Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Off the Cuff