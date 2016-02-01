RSS

Michael Pettit

Photo Courtesy Ben Becker, Flickr CCAs of Thursday, Jan 28 all members and resident artists atStudio G, located in The Shops of Grand Avenue, have been given 30 days notice to moveout entirely. This is so that the new owners of the .. more

Feb 1, 2016 2:52 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

childrenofpacman.jpg.jpe

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Cofounders Brian Rott and Jessi Miller launch the company’s fourth season with their original piece 'Children of Pac-Men,' a “retro-spectacle on the future. more

Nov 10, 2015 1:17 PM Theater

I recently had an opportunity to sit down with the three newest additions to the Milwaukee Ballet, Julianne Kepley, Joshua Reynolds and Tanner Schwartz. I asked them how they joined the company. more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

