Michael Sinicki
Clean Energy Group Says It Will Sue to Block We Energies’ Solar Rate Hikes
A pro-solar group is poised to sue the state Public Service Commission (PSC). more
Nov 18, 2014 10:25 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 14 Comments
State Calls Foul on Phony Supporters of We Energies Rate Hike
We Energies’ proposal to change the way it bills all of its customers and add new charges to solar system owners isn’t terribly popular. Testimony at the Public Service Commission’s (PSC) Milwaukee hearings on more
Nov 4, 2014 6:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Coal-Friendly Astroturf Group Submits Questionable Names of We Energies Supporters to PSC
It’s pretty safe tosay that WeEnergies’ proposed rate hikes and new penalties on clean energy systems arepretty unpopular. No matter how you slice it, consumers will pay more simply toimprove the monopoly’s bottom line. But We Energies claims .. more
Oct 24, 2014 6:55 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
