RSS

Michael York

the_stranger_2_welles.jpg.jpe

Recent Blu-ray and DVD releases include: Dare to Drum documents the creative process between the Dallas-based percussion ensemble D’Drum, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra; The Island of Dr. Moreau, starring ... more

Sep 12, 2017 3:01 PM Home Movies

filmclips_michaelyork.jpg.jpe

Wikimedia Commons

Prolific screen actor Michael York visits Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9 to raise awareness for amyloidosis, a rare disease that can cause heart and kidney failure; he is joined by hematologist... more

Dec 3, 2014 1:42 PM Film Clips

filmclips_listenupphilip_tribecafilm.jpg.jpe

Tribeca Film

Alex Ross Perry’s Listen Up Philip is an unsentimental black comedy-character study about artistic types whose interactions bring them insights into themselves, featuring Jason Schwartzman and Elisabeth Moss. more

Dec 2, 2014 9:31 PM Film Clips

ihatehollywood_michaelyork.jpg.jpe

Michael York earned cult status from his lead role in Logan’s Run, but the Shakespearean trained actor was already on the A List for Cabaret and other productions before Logan's release. An Oscar-winning 1976 science-fiction film, Logan’s Run was .. more

Nov 20, 2014 3:18 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10959.jpe

An inventive singer-songwriter named Peter Case wrote a great line: “We were too young not to know better.”That came to mind recently as many of the supposedly responsible grown-ups at Marquette University were making fools of themselves wh... more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES