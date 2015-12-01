Microbrew
Parents: Buy Your Kids These Games This Christmas
Santa might get all the credit but YOU have quite the ordeal on your hands. Video games are expensive and often littered with mature language and images. Worse yet, many of the games targeted at youngster are down right terrible! Don’t panic, we’v.. more
Dec 1, 2015 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Gospel Comedy Festival
It'snot like the Lord ever said, "Let there be laughter" in Genesis'creation account, but church folks can appreciate stand-up comedy much as anyone.Humor comes Saturday Nov. 1 to the Mason Temple Church, 6098 N. 35th St.,as promoter Arthur Bu.. more
Oct 27, 2014 9:55 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Beer Styles
A good beer holds as many flavors and aromas as a fine wine, a fact that has many cooks looking for a nice hoppy ale, rather than a dry pinot noir, to pair with a meal. To understand what makes an ale an ale and a lager a lager, you first n... more
Sep 22, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
E-40
E-40 is nothing if not prolific. With 30 years in the game and a dozen albums and EPs (as well as a slew of singles and group efforts) under his belt, you would think the Bay Area rap icon would show some signs of slowing down. But then he ... more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews