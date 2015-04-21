Midwest Gaming Classic
VGAD Invades the Midwest Gaming Classic
During the Midwest Gaming Classic, I had the opportunity to interview a number of intelligent and gifted creators, collectors and hobbyists. I want to thank all of the people involved for their time, generosity, and kindness.Nathan Thorin (VR D.. more
Apr 21, 2015 5:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 1 Comments
PressureCast Seventy Three: Midwest Gaming Classic is an Indie Hotbed
Solo Bro-lo! The sleep deprived Colin delivers his experiences of the Midwest Gaming Classic before delving into DeNA’s layoffs, Angry Joe, and so much more.Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377.Listen t.. more
Apr 13, 2015 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
This Week in Milwaukee: April 9-15
This week Neil Diamond and Twin Shadow return to Milwaukee, while thousands of gamers flock to Brookfield. more
Apr 7, 2015 9:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jennifer Bolande’s ‘Landmarks’ at Inova
Through Aug. 8, the exhibition “Jennifer Bolande: Landmarks, 1982-2010” makes its home at the East Gallery of the Institute of Visual Arts (Inova) in UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts. This marks the first Milwaukee exhibit for Jenn more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts