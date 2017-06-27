RSS
Miike Snow
Summerfest Preview: July 4, 2017
Check out what's happening at Summerfest on July 4, 2017. Scroll down for the full lineup. The Chainsmokers American Family Insurance Amphitheater 7:30 p.m. The ascent of The Chainsmoker,Summerfest 2017 more
Jun 27, 2017 12:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff Summerfest Guide
Lykke Li Tops a Strong Bill at Turner Hall
Though they didn't upstage the headliner, last night's Lykke Li concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom benefited from a pair of nice openers: Esser and Miike Snow, two acts with far fuller live shows than their recordings suggest. Esser was t.. more
Aug 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
