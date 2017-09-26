The Mikado
Performing Arts Weekly: Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2017
Performing Arts Week spotlights artistic events September-October, including the Skylight’s Hot Mikado, Next Act’s Silent Sky and Theatre Gigante’s I Am My Own Wife. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
The Mikado for Adult Children with Milwaukee Opera Theatre
It’s about doomed love, capital punishment, and bureaucracy. And it’s a comedy. Blindingly bright colors clash against the darkness as love mingles with the impending threat of death in musical comedy that feels very, very big on a very small stag.. more
Mar 19, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Opera Theatre Revives 'The Mikado' in Topsy-Turvy New Version
Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents its topsy-turvy new version of The Mikado at Next Act Theater, March 16-26. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:40 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
The Charming Satire of ‘The Mikado’
Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Mikado in a non-traditional setting. more
Mar 10, 2015 9:09 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
