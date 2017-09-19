RSS

Mike Birbiglia

Noodles the Wonder Dog returns to Fromm Petfest, while Walker’s Point inaugurates a new street festival and makers take over the State Fair Grounds. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:09 PM This Week in Milwaukee

2014.03.08 mike birbiglia comedian stand up pabst theater 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

The affable and self-deprecating everyman-isms of humorist Mike Birbiglia strike a chord with audiences of almost every cross section. The author, filmmaker, NPR darling and veteran stand-up comicâ,Comedy more

Mar 10, 2014 10:55 AM Comedy

Donald Glover might be best known for starring in NBC's comedy “Community,” rapping (under the Childish Gambino moniker) or writing for “30 Rock” and “The Daily Show,” but at heart he's a terrific stand-up. <em>Donald Glover: Weirdo</em> (out Apri.. more

Mar 29, 2012 1:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

Stand-up comic/storyteller Mike Birbiglia hit the historic Pabst Theatre last night. The last stop on his Painfully True Stories Tour met with a respectably large and diverse crowd. Known for his various albums, touring performances and intermit.. more

Nov 14, 2010 9:50 PM Theater

Even more than most stand-up comedians, Massachusettes’ Mike Birbiglia traffics in the personal: He maintains a diary-like blog, “My Secret Public Journal,” which he reads from most weeks on radio’s “The Bob & Tom Show.&rdquo more

Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The hottest band from Wales since… uh… well, let’s just call them a hot band from Wales, the punky indie-pop septet Los Campesinos! puts a youthful, energetic spin on the ’90s indie-rock of bands like Pavement and Guided b,Today more

Apr 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

