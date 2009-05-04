RSS

Mike Cameron

Posting this just because I think it's so awesome.Mike Cameron is just 4 home runs away from joining the 250 HR/25o SB club, which right now has just 19 members.With 291 stolen bases, it's actually not out of the realm of possibility that Cam coul.. more

May 4, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage3536.jpe

Equipped with their saxophones, trombones and flugelhorns, a dozen-and-a-half women from the Madison area share their love of war-time, big-band-era jazz by performing as the ensemble Ladies Must Swing. Ton,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Brewers popped to 24 games over .500 for the first time since10/2/92 and have not been over 25 games since the '82 season, which wasalso their last trip to the postseason. Mike Cameron (.390, nine homeruns, 22 RBIs, eight stolen bases) earn.. more

Sep 3, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage1496.jpe

FREDDY’S 1039 W. National Ave. (414) 385-9894 $-$$ Credit Cards: All major Graceland ,Dining Out more

Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview

