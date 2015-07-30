RSS
Mike Dupar
Alt-J @ The Riverside Theater
Pop music is inherently divisive, particularly because of its culturalreverberations. So as Alt-J whizzed through a 70-minute set Wednesday night ata sold-out Riverside Theater, the band’s tendency to constantly shape-shiftresonated as a clever.. more
Jul 30, 2015 6:51 PM Mike Dupar On Music
Alt-J proved that they're on to something special Wednesday night, but also that there's still more work to be done. more
Jul 30, 2015 11:00 AM Mike Dupar Concert Reviews
