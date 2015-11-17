RSS

Mike Huckabee

Paul Masterson discusses disturbing recent events in politics related to LGBT rights and highlights Milwaukee’s 37-year-old GAMMA, one of the area’s first organizations for LGBT support and community. more

Nov 17, 2015 8:58 PM Hear Me Out

Paul Masterson discusses a recent incident in which conservative entertainment media went after an LGBT personality—a UW-Milwaukee program director who created an awareness campaign about “micro-aggressive” vocabulary, then posted on Twi... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:41 PM Hear Me Out

Following the second Republican debate, Paul Masterson assesses presidential candidate pool to ascertain the likely favorite of Republican members of the LGBT community. more

Sep 22, 2015 10:10 PM Hear Me Out

Less than four months after Barack Obama's inauguration, the right-wing propaganda machine is already promoting the only imaginable conclusion to a Democratic administration that dares to achieve a second term more

May 13, 2013 1:38 AM News Features

NYT reports that Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul, is number three in wealth, behind Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. And, he isn't happy about it. Yes, he has $19 billion dollars but he wants to be #1. He gives generously to the Republican Party. Thin.. more

Jan 17, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM A&E Feature 3 Comments

