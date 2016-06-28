Mikeys Milwaukee
Casual Dining and Naughty Nights at MiKeys
Whether you are feeling naughty or nice, MiKeys in Cathedral Square Park is a sure bet to have a great time any time or day of the week. MiKeys has a duel personality. It’s a restaurant for casual dining with a warm and inviting atmostphere... more
Jun 28, 2016 2:43 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out 1 Comments
Apollo 11 on Camera
Forty years ago this July the world was focused on one thing: the first footsteps of humans on another world. On July 16, 1969, the Apollo 11 lifted off from Cape Kennedy for a mission to the moon. Anyone conscious at the time will never forget t.. more
Jun 30, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Friendly and Familiar
Shopping at a brand-new supermarket isn't unpleasant by default, but with parking lots the size of football fields, sterile lighting, indifferent employees and 50,000 square feet to navigate just to find,Eat/Drink more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview 1 Comments