Miles Teller
Film Clips 11.15
Bleed for This is the amazing true account of Vinny Paz (Miles Teller), a boxer cut down in his prime. While struggling to win the champ’s belt, talented Vinny made self-destructive decisions—one of which leads to a car accident breaking th... more
Nov 15, 2016 3:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Film Clips 8.6.15
In The Fantastic Four, four young outsiders are teleported to the Negative Zone, a dangerous, alternate universe that gives them shocking powers. In this reboot, Fox Studios spent several years developing the script, hired Josh Trank to dir... more
Aug 4, 2015 9:00 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
In The Divergent Series’ latest installment, Insurgent, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). more
Mar 19, 2015 1:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Spectacular Now
After a long night of partying, climaxed by an ineffectual stab at telling off the girl who had recently left him, Sutter (Miles Teller) awakens in the morning on a stranger’s lawn. The girl who discovers him, Aimee (Shailene Woodley), is a... more
Aug 19, 2013 5:44 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews