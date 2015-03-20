RSS
Millioke
Bloody Mary Competition
The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation is hosting a Bloody Mary tasting and competition event this Sunday, March 22 at Turner Hall ballroom. The third annual Milwaukee’s Best Bloody will feature 16 bars competing for the title of Best Bloody, voted.. more
Mar 20, 2015 8:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Meat, Cheese and Beer
Downtown Milwaukee has a brand new option for Wisconsin-inspired cuisine. Millioke (pronounced Mi-li-wo-ké) is from the Algonquin word from which Milwaukee was more
Aug 12, 2013 7:33 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!