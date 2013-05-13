RSS

Milller Park

Door Shakespeare's  upcoming season opens on the week of independence day. It's nice to see something opening that week what with the fact that most theatre companies that operate during the summer usually seem to make it a point NOT to open sho.. more

May 13, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage15104.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate Father's Day by completing their important three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon. Pitcher Shaun Marcum starts... more

Jun 12, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9251.jpe

Nowthe Brewers, whose 2009 starting rotation had the worst earned-runaverage in the National League (5.37), are giving former Dodgerleft-hander Randy Wolf a three-year, $29.75 million deal. Theaccompanying chart shows how Wolf compares stat... more

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES