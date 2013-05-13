Milller Park
Scottish-Themed Door Shakespeare Fundraiser
Door Shakespeare's upcoming season opens on the week of independence day. It's nice to see something opening that week what with the fact that most theatre companies that operate during the summer usually seem to make it a point NOT to open sho.. more
May 13, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate Father's Day by completing their important three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon. Pitcher Shaun Marcum starts... more
Jun 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Let’s Hope This Isn’t a Soup in Wolf’s Clothing
Nowthe Brewers, whose 2009 starting rotation had the worst earned-runaverage in the National League (5.37), are giving former Dodgerleft-hander Randy Wolf a three-year, $29.75 million deal. Theaccompanying chart shows how Wolf compares stat... more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments