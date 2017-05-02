Miltown Kings
One in the Hand is Worth Two in the Bush
Ruthie answers letters from a reader whose girlfriend’s twin is always on the scene and parents of an adult sons whose boyfriends aren’t up to their standards. Upcoming events include: LGBT+ trivia Thursday at Hotch, May 4; a Miltown Kings ... more
May 2, 2017
Miltown Kings at Next Act This Weekend
Milwaukee drag king group The Miltown Kings roll into the Next Act Theatre this Saturday with a one-night-only show. It’s a rock-inspired drag featuring Sugar St. Claire, Faye Tahl and more with guest acts including burlesque act Theda de Sade .. more
Jun 24, 2016
Drag Kings Doing Showtunes: Miltown Kings This Weekend
It’s the last Miltown Kings show before Pridefest in June. After this if you want to see a show spotlighting women being men onstage in a major venue in Milwaukee, you’ve got two months to wait. This one looks fun. This weekend Miltown Kin.. more
Mar 22, 2016
And the Week Drags On
Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more
Jan 19, 2016
Zombie Apocalypse Drag Show
At first it kind of sounds like a strange mash-up. A couple of seconds after it settles-in, it just sounds really, really cool. At the end of this month, Miltown Kings will stage 33 Weeks Later--a post-apocalyptic drag show. “The last drag .. more
Jan 11, 2016
Cream City Cabaret Gets Its Footing
Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more
Nov 25, 2014
Let’s Have a Spring Fling!
May Day may have come and gone, but spring events are bursting out all over for Milwaukee’s LGBT Community. Whether you like to dress up or drag down, keep it more
May 4, 2014
The Fatty Acids Do Daytrotter
Daytrotter has turned its attention to Milwaukee recently, hosting first-time sessions from Collections of Colonies of Bees, Field Report and Juniper Tar. The site\'s latest Milwaukee session comes from the restless psychedelic pop group The Fatty.. more
Jul 16, 2012
‘Young Frankenstein’ Animates Marcus Center Stage
The touring Broadway production of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein coasted through town last week. The show mixes a big Broadway musical with Mel Brooks’ characteristic screwball comedy. The sophisticated satire of the original 1974 film— more
Nov 10, 2010
With their entertaining blend of comedy, theatre, drag and performance art, every show from the Miltown Kings has the potential to careen of in any number of interesting directions. The troupe’s incisive, outrageous examination of gender ro... more
Oct 24, 2009