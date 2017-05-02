RSS

Ruthie answers letters from a reader whose girlfriend’s twin is always on the scene and parents of an adult sons whose boyfriends aren’t up to their standards. Upcoming events include: LGBT+ trivia Thursday at Hotch, May 4; a Miltown Kings ... more

May 2, 2017 1:53 PM Dear Ruthie

Milwaukee drag king group The Miltown Kings roll into the Next Act Theatre this Saturday with a one-night-only show. It’s a rock-inspired drag featuring Sugar St. Claire, Faye Tahl and more with guest acts including burlesque act Theda de Sade .. more

Jun 24, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s the last Miltown Kings show before Pridefest in June. After this if you want to see a show spotlighting women being men onstage in a major venue in Milwaukee, you’ve got two months to wait. This one looks fun. This weekend Miltown Kin.. more

Mar 22, 2016 1:50 PM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader concerned about his husband’s expensive new interest in doing drag and plugs exciting events including the Riverwest Fem Fest, Jan. 21-24; Gallery Night and Day, Jan. 22-23; Hairspray at the Majestic ... more

Jan 19, 2016 5:11 PM Hear Me Out

At first it kind of sounds like a strange mash-up. A couple of seconds after it settles-in, it just sounds really, really cool. At the end of this month, Miltown Kings will stage 33 Weeks Later--a post-apocalyptic drag show. “The last drag .. more

Jan 11, 2016 4:00 PM Theater

Quarters Rock ’n’ Roll Palace, despite its grandiose name, is a corner bar on Center Street in Riverwest. Inside, illuminated on a small stage, is Angelica Ortiz, or as she is known when she performs, Reina Fire more

Nov 25, 2014 8:36 PM A&E Feature

May Day may have come and gone, but spring events are bursting out all over for Milwaukee’s LGBT Community. Whether you like to dress up or drag down, keep it more

May 4, 2014 11:59 PM Hear Me Out

Daytrotter has turned its attention to Milwaukee recently, hosting first-time sessions from Collections of Colonies of Bees, Field Report and Juniper Tar. The site\'s latest Milwaukee session comes from the restless psychedelic pop group The Fatty.. more

Jul 16, 2012 5:31 PM On Music

The touring Broadway production of Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein coasted through town last week. The show mixes a big Broadway musical with Mel Brooks’ characteristic screwball comedy. The sophisticated satire of the original 1974 film— more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

With their entertaining blend of comedy, theatre, drag and performance art, every show from the Miltown Kings has the potential to careen of in any number of interesting directions. The troupe’s incisive, outrageous examination of gender ro... more

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

