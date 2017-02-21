Milwauk
UPAF Still Performing After 50 Years
Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more
Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
Not Just for Toast Anymore: 5 Lilies Offers Creative Jams for Any Meal
Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ... more
Dec 8, 2015 7:48 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
Milwaukee Ballet Announces its 2015-2016 Season
It’s been four years since Milwaukee audiences have had the chance to enjoy Michael Pink’s glamorous ballet adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula . The vampires and their hunters will return Oct. 22-25 to open a 2015-16 Milwaukee Ballet season larg.. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:29 PM John Schneider Around MKE
Dancing on Site
At nightfall on June 13, 14 and 15, 14 dancers will perform at the base of the beautiful North Point Water Tower while digital projections animate the white stone monument's upper half and 25 voices from Bel Canto Chorus more
Jun 11, 2013 9:43 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Closet Land
In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee