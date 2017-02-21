RSS

Milwauk

aegateway.jpg.jpe

Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more

Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

eatdrink_5lilies.jpg.jpe

Jennifer Grundy and Gil Petrovic run 5 Lilies artisanal jam, which offers several varieties available year round and several seasonals as well. Gift baskets are also on offer and, Grundy says, “Homemade jam has the opportunity for multiple ... more

Dec 8, 2015 7:48 PM Eat/Drink

aroundmke_queenofheartsrachelmalehorn_photobytomdavenport.jpg.jpe

Rachel Malehorn. Photo: Tom Davenport.

It’s been four years since Milwaukee audiences have had the chance to enjoy Michael Pink’s glamorous ballet adaptation of Bram Stroker’s Dracula . The vampires and their hunters will return Oct. 22-25 to open a 2015-16 Milwaukee Ballet season larg.. more

Mar 2, 2015 5:29 PM Around MKE

dance.jpg.jpe

At nightfall on June 13, 14 and 15, 14 dancers will perform at the base of the beautiful North Point Water Tower while digital projections animate the white stone monument's upper half and 25 voices from Bel Canto Chorus more

Jun 11, 2013 9:43 PM Classical Music

blogimage11303.jpe

In the Alchemist Theatre’s production of Radha Bharadwaj’s intense drama Closet Land , a sadistic government agent interrogates and tortures a beloved children’s author who he believes is slipping subversive political more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES