The Milwauke

Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 21-27, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ list of social and political justice-related events in and around Milwaukee for the period September 21-27, 2017. more
Sep 19, 2017
Milwaukee County Historical Society to 63rd Host Annual Awards Dinner
The Milwaukee County Historical Society will host their 63rdAnnual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 11 in the Pfister Hotel.The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.Former television personality Gus Gnorski will be the even.. more
May 4, 2016
The 2011 Mary L. Nohl Fellowship Individual Artist Exhibition: Nicolas Lampert
Every year the “Greater Milwaukee Fund's Mary L. Nohl Fellowship for Individual Artists Exhibition” opens with anticipation. The city’s art community eagerlyanticipates this premiere exhibition that officially opened last week for 2011 and ru.. more
Oct 13, 2012 Peggy Sue Dunigan
Insane Clown Posse w/ Axe Murder Boyz
For the better part of a decade, mass culture was mostly unaware of the thriving “Juggalo” subculture that evolved around fans of the rapping-clown group Insane Clown Posse, but that changed this year when the earnest, unintentionally funny more
Oct 28, 2010
The Milwaukee Comic Book Convention
While they may not have the spectacle of bigger events like Wizard World or the San Diego Comic-Con, where publishers (and savvy film companies) spare no expense to hype their product, there is something kind of endearing about regional com... more
Nov 15, 2009