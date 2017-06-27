RSS

Milwaukee Area Technical College

The Shepherd Express’ “Saving Our Democracy" column, detailing social justice-related events in and around Milwaukee between June 29 and July 5. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:23 PM Saving Our Democracy

Photo Credit: Sue Ruggles

Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Five Star Food & Wine Evening is an amazing opportunity to sample an enormous array of mouth-watering bites while supporting a good cause on Thursday, April 23. more

Apr 14, 2015 7:01 PM Eat/Drink

Photo Credit: Catamount Films

Express Yourself Milwaukee, Bader Philanthropies and Milwaukee Area Technical College Foundation are sponsoring a local screening of Jimmy Santiago Baca’s documentary, A Place to Stand: The Story of Jimmy Santiago Baca. more

Mar 4, 2015 5:20 PM Film Clips

Hidden in plain view for more than 40 years, MATC’s student-run fine-dining restaurant, Cuisine, remains largely unknown. The apex of the college’s culinary program, all students earning a culinary degree are required to operate the restaur... more

Jan 28, 2015 8:13 PM Eat/Drink

Bavette La Boucherie is a Milwaukee deli, café and butcher shop specializing in hard-to-find food items. more

Jan 13, 2015 9:29 PM Eat/Drink 11 Comments

Greater Milwaukee is a sturdy hub for emerging food artists and continues to gain acclaim for the impressive amount of locally owned and operated businesses and restaurants within the foodie scene. Our city has many unique gourmet restauran... more

Jul 9, 2014 1:45 AM Dining Preview

Milwaukee Children’s Choir (MCC), a nonprofit choral organization touching the lives of nearly 700 children with in-school and afterschool programming, will celebrate 20 years of music making with a concert. Featured will be all of its perf... more

May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Classical Music

Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more

Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Dining Preview

One of Milwaukee’s hidden-treasure lunch spots just became a lot less hidden. After 30 years of being tucked away on the sixth floor of a building at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where it was known... more

Oct 9, 2012 3:03 PM Dining Preview

Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

