Milwaukee Area Technical College
Saving Our Democracy: June 29-July 5, 2017
The Shepherd Express’ “Saving Our Democracy" column, detailing social justice-related events in and around Milwaukee between June 29 and July 5. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
A Glimpse of Your Dining Future
Milwaukee Area Technical College’s Five Star Food & Wine Evening is an amazing opportunity to sample an enormous array of mouth-watering bites while supporting a good cause on Thursday, April 23. more
Apr 14, 2015 7:01 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Eat/Drink
A Place to Stand: The Story of Jimmy Santiago Baca
Express Yourself Milwaukee, Bader Philanthropies and Milwaukee Area Technical College Foundation are sponsoring a local screening of Jimmy Santiago Baca’s documentary, A Place to Stand: The Story of Jimmy Santiago Baca. more
Mar 4, 2015 5:20 PM Morton Shlabotnik Film Clips
MATC’s Cuisine
Hidden in plain view for more than 40 years, MATC’s student-run fine-dining restaurant, Cuisine, remains largely unknown. The apex of the college’s culinary program, all students earning a culinary degree are required to operate the restaur... more
Jan 28, 2015 8:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Bavette La Boucherie
Bavette La Boucherie is a Milwaukee deli, café and butcher shop specializing in hard-to-find food items. more
Jan 13, 2015 9:29 PM K.L. Lorenz Eat/Drink 11 Comments
Milwaukee Supporting New Food Business Concepts
Greater Milwaukee is a sturdy hub for emerging food artists and continues to gain acclaim for the impressive amount of locally owned and operated businesses and restaurants within the foodie scene. Our city has many unique gourmet restauran... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:45 AM Amanda Sullivan Dining Preview
Sing Out with Milwaukee Children’s Choir
Milwaukee Children’s Choir (MCC), a nonprofit choral organization touching the lives of nearly 700 children with in-school and afterschool programming, will celebrate 20 years of music making with a concert. Featured will be all of its perf... more
May 27, 2014 12:00 AM Amanda Sullivan Classical Music
Compassionate Cake’s Customized Vegan Treats
Compassionate Cake owner Jessica Kelter-Weisnicht admits that vegan bakery has a bad rap. The problem as she sees it is not that most readily available vegan bakery isn’t good—on the contrary, she explains, a lot of it is quite more
Nov 15, 2012 2:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
MATC’s Student Restaurant Gets an Upgrade
One of Milwaukee’s hidden-treasure lunch spots just became a lot less hidden. After 30 years of being tucked away on the sixth floor of a building at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC), where it was known... more
Oct 9, 2012 3:03 PM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
MATC's Open Call for Aspiring Kitchen Entrepreneurs
Many home cooks have a special recipe that they insist beats anything available commercially—maybe for a secret sauce, a perfect cookie or an unusual cocktail—but few of them attempt to mass-produce and market their signature concoctions... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview