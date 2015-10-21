Milwaukee Artist
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more
Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 7
Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 6
No one really enjoys losing an hour of sleep on a brisk Sunday morning...and the discussion of canceling Daylight Savings altogether has almost become a tradition in and of itself…but I don’t think anyone would deny the beauty and warmth (either p.. more
Mar 10, 2015 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Arts Blog Pt. 2
In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more
Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts 1 Comments
Reginald Baylor, Milwaukee Artist
By the age of 10 years, Reginald Baylor had realized that he must be an artist. more
Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM Curtis L. Carter A&E Feature 1 Comments
Trash Humpers
Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Real All-Star Baseball
Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more
Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
The Tallest Man on Earth
Bounding, ebullient, fraught with youth, at once joyous and tortured: The diminutive Swedish whirlwind of songwriting energy known as The Tallest Man on Earth is back for a second full-length release.As on 2008’s Shallow Grave, Kristian Mat... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Sleepy Sun w/ Red Knife Lottery and We Are Your Father
Perhaps motivated by encouraging reviews of their 2009 debut, Embrace , San Francisco freak-rockers Sleepy Sun pushed their druggy, psychedelic rock into even more extreme directions on their new Fever , a claustrophobic record more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Add Some Bling to Your Thing: How to Use an Erection Ring
This week, as I sat surrounded by more than a dozen different types of leather bands (with Velcro, studs, snaps, multiple rings, figure-8s, and more), it occurred to me that this would be a good time to write a column about a frequently mis... more
Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress