Milwaukee Artist

There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more

Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Visual Arts

Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more

May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Visual Arts

Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:52 PM Visual Arts

No one really enjoys losing an hour of sleep on a brisk Sunday morning...and the discussion of canceling Daylight Savings altogether has almost become a tradition in and of itself…but I don’t think anyone would deny the beauty and warmth (either p.. more

Mar 10, 2015 7:30 PM Visual Arts

In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more

Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

By the age of 10 years, Reginald Baylor had realized that he must be an artist. more

Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more

Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Bounding, ebullient, fraught with youth, at once joyous and tortured: The diminutive Swedish whirlwind of songwriting energy known as The Tallest Man on Earth is back for a second full-length release.As on 2008’s Shallow Grave, Kristian Mat... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Perhaps motivated by encouraging reviews of their 2009 debut, Embrace , San Francisco freak-rockers Sleepy Sun pushed their druggy, psychedelic rock into even more extreme directions on their new Fever , a claustrophobic record more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This week, as I sat surrounded by more than a dozen different types of leather bands (with Velcro, studs, snaps, multiple rings, figure-8s, and more), it occurred to me that this would be a good time to write a column about a frequently mis... more

Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

