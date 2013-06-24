Milwaukee Artists Resource Netwo
Fighting for the Arts
Milwaukee has always had an arts community but finding money to support the arts has often been a challenge. The Milwaukee Artists Resource Network is an organization doing everything it can to keep artists working more
Jun 24, 2013 4:33 PM Max Thiesenhusen Off the Cuff
A Reading of The Freaks of Ordinary Time
It's notoriously difficult to get a movie made on any level and that includes even tiny independent features. For every one film that gets put into production there are at least 4.6 trillion others lying around unread. (This is a rough estimate... more
Jan 30, 2012 9:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Snatch
Snatch, Guy Richie’s follow-up to his breakthrough Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, continued to hone the fast-paced, heavily stylized storytelling of its predecessor, again telling a coincidence-ridden, comedic story about London ,Toda... more
Sep 7, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments