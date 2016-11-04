Milwaukee Ballet Company
Pop Con Brings Caroll Spinney and Other Childhood Favorites
This weekend’sinaugural Pop Con Milwaukee is happening Nov. 5-6 at the Crown Plaza Hotel andConvention Center and offers a chance to meet an eclectic array of guests from differentpockets of pop culture.Guests includeinn.. more
Nov 4, 2016 2:06 PM Tea Krulos Around MKE
Holiday Favorite Returns to Milwaukee Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet brings back its holiday classic, The Nutcracker. Artistic Director Michael Pink’s version revitalizes Tchaikovsky’s classic score to tell the timeless tale of Clara, a young girl whose Christmas is transformed when she rece... more
Dec 9, 2014 7:26 PM Maddy Kennedy A&E Feature
Ballet: The Nutcracker
The Milwaukee Ballet Company Presents Ballet: The Nutcracker at Uihlein Hall from December Ballet: The Nutcracker ,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE