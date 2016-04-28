Milwaukee Ballet&Rsquo;S &Lsquo;
Blink-182 Are Headlining Summerfest
An easily dismissed novelty pop-punk band or the closest thing your generation had to The Beatles, depending on your age and which circles you ran with in high school, Blink-182 will return to the Marcus Amphitheater as Summerfest's latest announc.. more
Apr 28, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bay View's Humboldt Park Beer Garden Hits Delays
Whenthe Milwaukee County Parks Department announced a proposal this January for theSt. Francis beer garden to operate a beer garden in Humboldt Park, the hope wasto launch the beer garden in May. One week into the month, however, that timeline .. more
May 7, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE 1 Comments
Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Esmeralda’ Revisits Notre-Dame
The Hunchback of Notre-Dame was the title given to Victor Hugo’s landmark 1831 novel Notre-Dame de Paris for its London publication. Michael Pink used that title when he turned Hugo’s story into a ballet in 1997. The ballet has been danced ... more
Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments