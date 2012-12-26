Milwaukee Bands
John the Savage Calls it a Day
For the past five years, the off-kilter sound of Milwaukee-based John the Savage has been a constant in a scene often wracked by dramatic turnover. While the band was never exactly prolific, they did manage to record more
Dec 26, 2012 3:05 PM Michael Carriere Local Music
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A First Look at the cast of the Rep’s PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Every now and again, I’ll write something for blog or print that’s almost exclusively for my wife. Usually it’s a stray sentence or two, but this whole entry is written with her in mind. She’s a huge fan of Pride and Prejudice. Yesterday the Milwa.. more
Feb 12, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Testa Rosa & Other Local Favorites
As usual, some of the best bands playing Summerfest today hail from right here in Milwaukee. Among the draws playing the all-local Cascio Groove Garage stage today is alternative-rockers Testa Rosa, country-rockers Juniper Tar and, at 8:30 p.m., ... more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Savage and Soulful...
As Summerfest has grown, top-tier local acts haveincreasingly been shut out of the schedule by midlevel touring acts.Thankfully, this year the Cascio Groove Garage has picked up much of the slack,giving a home to some of ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments