Milwaukee Coffee Shops

shortorder_alderaan_byrachelbuth.jpg.jpe

Photo by Rachel Buth

Alderaan, a new coffee shop on North Water Street serves bakery and good strong coffee, Monday through Sunday. more

Mar 31, 2015 8:37 PM Short Order

shortorder_refuge.jpg.jpe

Danielle Dahl

Refuge Smoothie Café (422 E. Lincoln Ave.) is an airy establishment offering coffee and an array of tall smoothies as well as items suitable for breakfast or lunch. Roll-ups are the café’s specialty. Aside from menu board selections, patron... more

Jan 28, 2015 8:10 PM Dining Out

shortorder_refuge.jpg.jpe

Danielle Dahl

Jan 28, 2015 5:20 PM Short Order

short.jpg.jpe

Downtown is hardly starved for coffee shops, but it’s hard to argue with the convenience of a café that serves both Colectivo and Anodyne roasts. Convenience is a mantra at the new 600 East Café (600 E. Wisconsin Ave.) Catering to the area’... more

Aug 27, 2014 1:37 AM Dining Preview

