Milwaukee Coffee Shops
Breakfast at Alderaan
Alderaan, a new coffee shop on North Water Street serves bakery and good strong coffee, Monday through Sunday. more
Mar 31, 2015 8:37 PM David Luhrssen Short Order
New Bay View Café
Refuge Smoothie Café (422 E. Lincoln Ave.) is an airy establishment offering coffee and an array of tall smoothies as well as items suitable for breakfast or lunch. Roll-ups are the café’s specialty. Aside from menu board selections, patron... more
Jan 28, 2015 8:10 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out
Quick Coffee and Sandwiches at 600 E. Café
Downtown is hardly starved for coffee shops, but it’s hard to argue with the convenience of a café that serves both Colectivo and Anodyne roasts. Convenience is a mantra at the new 600 East Café (600 E. Wisconsin Ave.) Catering to the area’... more
Aug 27, 2014 1:37 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview