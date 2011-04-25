RSS

Milwaukee Concert

A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more

Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM On Music

The Flaming Lips will bring their standard truckloads of confetti and space-themed props to the Riverside Theater for an April 21 show, the venue announced this morning. Though they could have been easily forgotten as '90s one-hit wonders for t.. more

Feb 17, 2010 12:19 PM On Music

With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more

Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Summerfest has announced Keith Urban and the Counting Crows as the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliners. Normally this is where we'd note that the two acts are headlining separate shows, except, in this case, they aren't: They're sharing the sam.. more

Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

On paper, Jimmy Fallon was a great choice to succeed Conan O'Brien on NBC's "Late Nite." He is, after all, ostensibly popular with the same young, male demographic O'Brien initially courted. But the paper approval ratings don't account for Fallon.. more

Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Experimental music guru Jon Mueller has spent the years following the break-up of his math-rock band Pele exploring the limits of percussive composition over multiple, often cerebral projects, but as part o,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Few bands were burdened with as lofty a task as Maritime. Born under the long shadow cast Heresy and the Hotel Choir ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more

Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports 1 Comments

Two local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini, winner of the 2006 Shepherd Express Best-Of M Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Trey Anastasio spent the bulk of 2009 on the road with Phish, the superstar jam band that reunited last March after a five-year hiatus, then toured hard throughout the year, playing to massive audiences and also releasing a new studio album, Joy. .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orches.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

