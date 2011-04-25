Milwaukee Concert
Pacino Teams with Ray Nitti on "Want It All"
A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more
Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Flaming Lips @ The Riverside Theater, April 21
The Flaming Lips will bring their standard truckloads of confetti and space-themed props to the Riverside Theater for an April 21 show, the venue announced this morning. Though they could have been easily forgotten as '90s one-hit wonders for t.. more
Feb 17, 2010 12:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Keith Urban and the Counting Crows @ Marcus Amphitheater, June 2
Summerfest has announced Keith Urban and the Counting Crows as the latest Marcus Amphitheater headliners. Normally this is where we'd note that the two acts are headlining separate shows, except, in this case, they aren't: They're sharing the sam.. more
Mar 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jimmy Fallon @ Pabst Theater, May 16 [Updated]
On paper, Jimmy Fallon was a great choice to succeed Conan O'Brien on NBC's "Late Nite." He is, after all, ostensibly popular with the same young, male demographic O'Brien initially courted. But the paper approval ratings don't account for Fallon.. more
Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Collections of Colonies of Bees
Experimental music guru Jon Mueller has spent the years following the break-up of his math-rock band Pele exploring the limits of percussive composition over multiple, often cerebral projects, but as part o,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Maritime
Few bands were burdened with as lofty a task as Maritime. Born under the long shadow cast Heresy and the Hotel Choir ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Event of the Week: Shop Local
Come on, Milwaukee. Keep your favorite locally owned companies in business during these tough economic times. Make a promise to buy local this ho,Expresso more
Dec 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Looking Beyond the Brewers
%uFFFD%uFFFD TheMilwaukee Brewers, like many other MLB teams, are being kicked in the tee Caddyshack ,Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive) more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 1 Comments
Marc Ballini and Ethan Keller
Two local singer-songwriters, Marc Ballini, winner of the 2006 Shepherd Express Best-Of M Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Trey Anastasio @ The Pabst Theater, Feb. 18
Trey Anastasio spent the bulk of 2009 on the road with Phish, the superstar jam band that reunited last March after a five-year hiatus, then toured hard throughout the year, playing to massive audiences and also releasing a new studio album, Joy. .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Joanna Newsom @ The Pabst Theater, April 2
Critically acclaimed singer/songwriter/harpist Joanna Newsom will perform at the Pabst Theater on Friday, April 2, the venue announced today. It will be her first concert in Milwaukee since her well-received 2007 performance with a 30-piece orches.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music