RSS

Milwaukee County Board Of Superv

newsmentalhealth.jpg.jpe

The state legislation creating an appointed Mental Health Board to oversee Milwaukee County’s Behavioral Health Division (BHD) set a low bar for public transparency and involvement. But that will change in 2016 as members voted Thursday to ... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:25 PM News Features 1 Comments

marina-dimitrijevic.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Board Chair Marina Dimitrijevic will run for the East Side state Assembly seat being vacated by longtime Democratic state Rep. Jon Richards as he runs for state attorney more

Nov 20, 2013 12:53 PM News Features

blogimage1806.jpe

If this is how UW-Milwaukeestudents are learning how democracy works in the real world, w Journal Sentinel). ,Expresso more

Apr 23, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES