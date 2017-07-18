RSS

Milwaukee County Board

County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more

Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Expresso 3 Comments

We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more

Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more

Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM News Features 3 Comments

Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more

Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Expresso 1 Comments

The Shepherd is endorsing candidates for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which will become a part-time board due to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14. more

Mar 29, 2016 5:16 PM News 1 Comments

One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

An overlooked detail in the pending Bucks arena deal is the state takeover of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, which is owned by Milwaukee County, a plan pushed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and facing skepticism from ... more

Jun 23, 2015 2:30 PM News Features 6 Comments

Since most conversations about the Milwaukee County Board are now focused on attempts to reduce supervisors’ positions to part-time ones, it’s easy to overlook two races—in districts 2 and 17—that will be decided by the more

Mar 6, 2013 12:10 AM News Features

David Bowen and Radolph Matthews Jr. are vying to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 10? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a .. more

Mar 16, 2012 4:18 PM Daily Dose

Milwaukee County Supervisor Jim “Luigi” Schmitt and Barbara Schumacher are vying to represent District 6 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 6? Verify your voter regi.. more

Mar 7, 2012 7:22 PM Daily Dose

