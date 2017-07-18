Milwaukee County Board
Abele's Dirty Little War Against the Honest Elected Officials
County Executive Chris Abele used his family money to win three elections, and he is now using his family’s money to launch a war against some of Milwaukee’s most respected elected officials. His line of fake news consists of half-truths an... more
Jul 18, 2017 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 3 Comments
The Estabrook Dam Should be Removed but the Current Removal Plan Sets a Terrible Precedent
We’ll be clear up front: We believe that the Estabrook Dam should be torn down. That said, we certainly don’t like the plan hatched to tear down the dam and we believe it sets a dangerous precedent for future sales of county-owned land that... more
Oct 25, 2016 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Push for Local Roads and Buses in Next Budgets
Local transportation assets are getting a closer look in proposed state and county budgets. But are decision-makers truly serious about addressing the needs of our local roads, bridges and bus systems? And can we afford it? more
Oct 4, 2016 4:42 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Who Bought Héctor Colón?
Whoever or whatever is funding this campaign, Milwaukee Works, like the CRG, set out to bully supervisors and prop up Health and Human Services Director Héctor Colón. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Milwaukee County Supervisor Endorsements
The Shepherd is endorsing candidates for the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which will become a part-time board due to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14. more
Mar 29, 2016 5:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Martha Collins-De La Rosa Seeks to Unseat Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on Northwest Side
One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Arena Plan Includes State Takeover of County-Owned Marcus Center
An overlooked detail in the pending Bucks arena deal is the state takeover of the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, which is owned by Milwaukee County, a plan pushed by Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and facing skepticism from ... more
Jun 23, 2015 2:30 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Rainey and Sinclair Face Off in Election for County Board April 2
Since most conversations about the Milwaukee County Board are now focused on attempts to reduce supervisors’ positions to part-time ones, it’s easy to overlook two races—in districts 2 and 17—that will be decided by the more
Mar 6, 2013 12:10 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 10: Bowen v. Matthews
David Bowen and Radolph Matthews Jr. are vying to represent District 10 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 10? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a .. more
Mar 16, 2012 4:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Candidates for Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, District 6: Schmitt v. Schumacher
Milwaukee County Supervisor Jim “Luigi” Schmitt and Barbara Schumacher are vying to represent District 6 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 6? Verify your voter regi.. more
Mar 7, 2012 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee Rap Gets its First Compilation
The latest product of Milwaukee's increasingly collaborative hip-hop scene: Yo! MKE Raps, a 19-track compilation that gives a fairly comprehensive sampling of the different sounds coming out of the city. Curated by local rapper JC Poppe and the l.. more
Jan 20, 2010 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the Cubs tonight with another 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Asexuality and Relationships
As I wrote in my previous column,asexuality is largely unknown and/or misunderstood, so I Iam wondering how well asexuality can work in relationships. I am a 25-year-oldwoman and ,SEXPress more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Laura Anne Stuart, MPH Sexpress 8 Comments
Dueling Transit Tax Proposals Are in the Works
Just a month after Milwaukee Countyvoters approved an advisory referendum to allow a 1-cent sales taxincrease for transit, the parks and property tax relief, a regionaltransit planning committee also ,News Features more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors Endorsements
As the legislative body that encompasses the complexity and great potential o Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
Return John Weishan to the Milwaukee County Board
Among the interesting debates in county government is the clash of ideas between Milwaukee Shepherd ,News Features more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Southwest Milwaukee County Will Elect a New Supervisor
Dan Devine, who represents the 17th District on the Milwaukee What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,News Features more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features