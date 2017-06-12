RSS

Milwaukee County Historical Soci

acrowdedhourbook.jpg.jpe

In 1916, Milwaukee could havebeen mistaken for an outpost of German Mittel Europa in the American Midwest.But once war was declared in 1917, Milwaukee’s German culture began to meltaway.Kevin J. Abing from theMilwaukee County Historical.. more

Jun 12, 2017 2:28 PM Around MKE

musicgateway_historicalsociety_b.jpg.jpe

On display through April 29, “Melodies and Memories: 200 Years of Milwaukee Music” tells the story of Milwaukee music. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:48 PM Music Feature

mchslogo.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee County Historical Society will host their 63rdAnnual Awards Dinner on Wednesday, May 11 in the Pfister Hotel.The event begins at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m.Former television personality Gus Gnorski will be the even.. more

May 4, 2016 9:49 PM Around MKE

brewcity2.png

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more

Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more

Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Around MKE

aroundmke_holidaymilwaukee.jpg.jpe

Holiday events can never start too soon in Milwaukee and the Shepherd has put together a list offun activities going on Dec. 5-7. Stay tuned during the rest of December forupdates on the season’s happenings!Friday, Dec. 5ThinkstockHistoric .. more

Dec 3, 2014 8:45 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

Epitome of Elegance: The beautifully renovated Milwaukee County Historical Society was a perfect setting for Ten Chimneys’ 10th anniversary gala. Lynn Fontanne, Alfred Lunt and Joe Garton—the latter credited with saving more

May 15, 2013 12:32 AM Around MKE

blogimage13683.jpe

Known best for her stint on Bravo’s series “The Real Housewives of New York City,” health-conscious housewife Bethenny Frankel will take the Pabst Theater stage to speak on the rites of motherhood and marriage, share diet advice and more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12750.jpe

For the better part of a decade, mass culture was mostly unaware of the thriving “Juggalo” subculture that evolved around fans of the rapping-clown group Insane Clown Posse, but that changed this year when the earnest, unintentionally funny more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12405.jpe

Miniature treasures inspire awe in the Koss Gallery of the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). The exhibit “Intimate Images of Love and Loss: Portrait Miniatures” displays tiny portraits painted with watercolors on ivory. Most of the items measure ... more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage11775.jpe

In reference to Wisconsin’s proposed high-speed rail, gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker’s current campaign cry is: “Elect me and we will stop the train.” In Mussolini’s fascist Italy of the 1930s, at least he claimed some more

Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 5 Comments

blogimage11009.jpe

Robin Hobb is the author of a number of fantasy works, including the best-selling “Farseer Trilogy” and the new Dragon Haven , the second work in the trilogy known as “The Rain Wild Chronicles.” Dragon Haven is an enth more

May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES