Milwaukee County Mental Health C
Linda Stephens and Jack Forbes Wilson play Sondheim
NextAct Theatre hosts an evening ofsongs by Sondheim this month as it presents Isn’t It Rich? It’san intimate, little evening of Sondheim music performed by Linda Stephens andJack Forbes Wilson. Stephens has performed in big Sondheim projects .. more
Oct 17, 2014 6:57 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Barbara Beckert
“We’re at a crossroads,” declares Disability Rights Wisconsin’s Milwaukee Office Director Barbara Beckert, referring to the damage cuts to government funding could have on individuals with disabilities and supportive services more
May 29, 2013 4:20 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
Mark Neumann Goes Rogue
So gubernatorial candidate Mark Neumann is not seeking the Republican Party’s endorsement in the primary. His reason? He wants the election to be decided by voters, not “party leaders who will be meeting in Milwaukee.” (Walker’s.. more
May 14, 2010 4:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Auditing the County Mental Health Complex
What is Scott Walker hiding? Despite reports of numerous sexual assaults, a patient’s pregnancy, two drug overdoses, weapons possession and the threat of $60 million of federal funds being cut off, Walker and his political cronies are attem... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Likeall successful entrepreneurs, Wisconsin You’ve been a known quantity on the business scene since the ’70s. What was yo ,Off the Cuff more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Terez Rosenblum Off the Cuff 2 Comments