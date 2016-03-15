RSS

Milwaukee County Supervisors

news2_votingrights.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

blogimage8594.jpe

After years of reliably ticking off and disappointing all but his most forgiving fans, this year Billy Corgan did the unthinkable: He released a legitimately good new Smashing Pumpkins album. Tuneful, pretty and fierce, <em>Oceania</em> is the mos.. more

Sep 4, 2012 1:30 PM On Music

A packedroom at the Washington Park Senior Center gave all 19 Milwaukee Countysupervisor Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ,News more

Nov 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES