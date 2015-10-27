RSS
Milwaukee County Winter Farmers&
Sugar Bee Helps Pioneer Future of Food Production in Milwaukee
Sugar Bee Farm, owned by landscaper Bryan Simon and food production consultant Ryan Dale, offers microgreens—shoots of vegetables picked just after the first leaves form—and mushrooms sustainably grown in Simon’s building that also houses t... more
Oct 27, 2015 8:41 PM Sheila Julson Eat/Drink
"Shark Tank" is Hosting a Milwaukee Casting Call
"Shark Tank," the hit ABC reality show that somehow makes cutthroat, billionaire one-percenters seem like the most likable people on television, is hosting a casting call in Milwaukee this month. Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs ar.. more
Jul 10, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
