Milwaukee Flyers
Community Unity Day, Neighborhood House's Plan to Unite Near West Side
The Near West Side neighborhood will soon be filled with thelaughter of children and teens gathering at the Neighborhood House of Milwaukeefor its annual Community Unity Day. On Friday August 18, from 3-6 p.m., thefamily-oriented community c.. more
Aug 9, 2017 5:02 PM Jean-Gabriel Fernandez Around MKE
The Two Hearts of Brady Street
Brady Street has two hearts: an older Italian one, still visible, and a counter culture heart, ghostly but powerful. People hang out here knowing the street will accept them whoever they are. Nowhere is this more evident than at the annual ... more
Jul 25, 2017 1:10 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Mighty Short Bus
Hailing from Wisconsin’s capital, Mighty Short Bus plays roots-rock in its purest form, replete with barrelhouse piano riffs, rowdy guitar solos, ample drum fills and gruff vocals. With lyrics detailing the rigors of blue-collar life and en... more
Feb 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee