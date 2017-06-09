Milwaukee Fringe Fest
Fuel the Fringe at Fuel Café 5th Street
On Wednesday, June 21 Milwaukee Fringe will put on Fuel the Fringe,the official kickoff event for the second year of the Milwaukee Fringe Fest, at Fuel Café 5th Streetfrom 6-9 p.m. Ben Yela will perform original music at 6:30 p.m. and AngryY.. more
Jun 9, 2017 7:45 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Submissions Open for Milwaukee Fringe Fest
Milwaukee Fringe Fest is looking for musicians, visualartists, theater performers and dancers to submit their work to be featured inthis year’s festival. Performers can request to perform indoors or outdoors andsubmissions will be accepted t.. more
Mar 21, 2017 4:04 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Helfaer Theatre to Host Milwaukee Theater Summit
Members of the theater community from all over the worldwill gather together on Saturday, Nov. 12 to participate in the MilwaukeeTheater Summit at Marquette University’s Helfaer Theatre (525 N 13th St.)The event, which was co-planned by.. more
Nov 1, 2016 4:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Fringe Festival Announces Inaugural Event
Image via Milwaukee Fringe Fest FacebookMilwaukee Fringe Festivalis the newest citywide art event. The festival is a two-day performance andvisual art showcase, celebrating Milwaukee’s vibrant and diverse arts scene.The no.. more
Feb 1, 2016 4:26 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
