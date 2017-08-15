RSS

Milwaukee Institute Of Art And D

artpreview_inspirationstudios_a.jpg.jpe

Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more

Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Visual Arts

artreview_miad_b.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design displays “Dan Friedman: Radical Modernist” through Dec. 3 in the Frederick Layton Gallery. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:07 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_groovydog_a.jpg.jpe

Groovy Dog Gallery, a new art space in Riverwest with an emphasis on local artists and affordability, opens with a party on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight. more

Nov 8, 2016 1:43 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_miad_a.jpg.jpe

MIAD and Milwaukee Tool’s “User Experience: Products That Shape Our Lives” is a study in the world-changing power of design. The exhibition opens with a reception in the Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design Friday, Oct. 21, from 5... more

Oct 18, 2016 2:10 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_jmkac_a.jpg.jpe

The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is hosting an exhibition series exploring the human impulse to “escape.” Through the works of contemporary artists, the series includes six original exhibitions of photography, sculpture, video... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:46 PM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

“Coffee Makes You Black and Other Letterpressed Aphorisms: Amos Kennedy @ MIAD,” part of the latter’s Creativity Series, takes place starting Nov. 11 and focuses on the works of provocative letterpress artist and bookmaker Amos Kennedy. more

Nov 3, 2015 6:40 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_miad_a_1.jpg.jpe

“Japanese Design Today 100” will displayed in MIAD’s Brooks Stevens Gallery Oct. 30 through Feb. 6. more

Oct 27, 2015 7:31 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_drypoints.jpg.jpe

The final Gallery Night and Day of 2015 takes place Oct. 16-17. more

Oct 13, 2015 6:31 PM Visual Arts

danflemingart_selfish_top.jpg.jpe

Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more

May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_wustum_courtesyofwustum.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Wustum

The latest of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s “Gifts to the Community” has arrived in the form of a free weekend of events and activities at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The programming revolves around MAM’s new exhibition, “Inspiring Be... more

Feb 17, 2015 6:48 PM Visual Arts

artreview_miad_a.jpg.jpe

For “Engendered,” curator Niki Johnson selected 20 artists for work that addresses the myriad ways sex can be interpreted. more

Feb 10, 2015 8:28 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

artpre.jpg.jpe

Another Halloween has come and gone. Kids are sorting their loot; parents are double checking said loot to prevent the consumption of drugs, razor blades and bouillon cubes; and the Great Pumpkin (once again) failed to make an appearance. H... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:17 PM Visual Arts

1552.jpg.jpe

Mark your calendars, Milwaukee: theSurgeon General of the American art scene is dropping by. Jane Chu, the 11th Chairman of the NationalEndowment for the Arts, will be presiding over a town meeting at the MilwaukeeInstitute.. more

Nov 3, 2014 8:30 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_arte.jpg.jpe

The Delafield Arté is throwing a family friendly Halloween bash. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:44 PM Visual Arts

theregoesthegayborhood_hearmeout.jpg.jpe

LGBT Milwaukee’s “gay-borhood” was once the near South Side. Decades before its gent long,Hear Me Out more

Oct 21, 2014 10:30 PM Hear Me Out 5 Comments

95b3f1d6-4db0-4a09-9e57-e9f244f89065.jpg.jpe

Certain pursuitsare more conducive than others to the development of prodigies. The more thatwisdom and judgment are required, the less likely that mastery precedes the ageof consent. So - pace Doogie Howser -we don't find M.D.s without the ab.. more

Jun 9, 2014 12:32 AM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s seniors are about to be set loose into a harsh world. Arts budgets have endured a slashing worthy of a cheap horror film and, generally, the arts seem to be viewed as a pleasant, albeit dispensable, d... more

Apr 15, 2014 12:57 AM Visual Arts

When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house ... more

Jan 15, 2014 12:51 AM Visual Arts

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Most weeks, Shepherd Express readers are treated to the work of a rising local artist whose illustrations are an important contribution to the paper’s look. Dan Fleming’s artistry will also be prominent at the Shepherd’s Best of Milwaukee P... more

Nov 6, 2013 2:10 AM Off the Cuff

arpre.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design (273 E. Erie St.) is celebrating its twentieth birthday. It may be another year before the gallery can legally break out the champagne, but that is no r... more

Oct 9, 2013 5:21 PM Visual Arts

