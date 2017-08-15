Milwaukee Institute Of Art And D
Deb Marett's 'Famous' Honors Everyday Celebrities
Deb Marett’s portrait exhibition, “Famous" honors everyday celebrities at West Allis’ Inspiration Studios; on Sunday, Aug. 20, from 3-4:30 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to hear from and about three of Marett’s meritorious subj... more
Aug 15, 2017 1:42 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Dan Friedman’s Radical Modernism
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design displays “Dan Friedman: Radical Modernist” through Dec. 3 in the Frederick Layton Gallery. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:07 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Groovy Dog Gallery Sets Up Shop in Riverwest
Groovy Dog Gallery, a new art space in Riverwest with an emphasis on local artists and affordability, opens with a party on Friday, Nov. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight. more
Nov 8, 2016 1:43 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
From Wax Cylinders to iPods
MIAD and Milwaukee Tool’s “User Experience: Products That Shape Our Lives” is a study in the world-changing power of design. The exhibition opens with a reception in the Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design Friday, Oct. 21, from 5... more
Oct 18, 2016 2:10 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
The Impulse to Escape
The John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC) is hosting an exhibition series exploring the human impulse to “escape.” Through the works of contemporary artists, the series includes six original exhibitions of photography, sculpture, video... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:46 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
New Thoughts on Art and Design
“Coffee Makes You Black and Other Letterpressed Aphorisms: Amos Kennedy @ MIAD,” part of the latter’s Creativity Series, takes place starting Nov. 11 and focuses on the works of provocative letterpress artist and bookmaker Amos Kennedy. more
Nov 3, 2015 6:40 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Twentieth Century Japanese Design in 100 Objects
“Japanese Design Today 100” will displayed in MIAD’s Brooks Stevens Gallery Oct. 30 through Feb. 6. more
Oct 27, 2015 7:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Gallery Night and Day
The final Gallery Night and Day of 2015 takes place Oct. 16-17. more
Oct 13, 2015 6:31 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Greater Milwaukee Foundation Foots Weekend Admission to MAM
The latest of the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s “Gifts to the Community” has arrived in the form of a free weekend of events and activities at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The programming revolves around MAM’s new exhibition, “Inspiring Be... more
Feb 17, 2015 6:48 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Engendered’ Identities at MIAD
For “Engendered,” curator Niki Johnson selected 20 artists for work that addresses the myriad ways sex can be interpreted. more
Feb 10, 2015 8:28 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
Celebrate the Day of the Dead with Latino Arts and La Santa Cecilia
Another Halloween has come and gone. Kids are sorting their loot; parents are double checking said loot to prevent the consumption of drugs, razor blades and bouillon cubes; and the Great Pumpkin (once again) failed to make an appearance. H... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:17 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
NEA Chairman Jane Chu @ MIAD
Mark your calendars, Milwaukee: theSurgeon General of the American art scene is dropping by. Jane Chu, the 11th Chairman of the NationalEndowment for the Arts, will be presiding over a town meeting at the MilwaukeeInstitute.. more
Nov 3, 2014 8:30 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Arté’s Arty Halloween Celebrations
The Delafield Arté is throwing a family friendly Halloween bash. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
There goes the Gay-borhood
LGBT Milwaukee’s “gay-borhood” was once the near South Side. Decades before its gent long,Hear Me Out more
Oct 21, 2014 10:30 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 5 Comments
The Young and the Artistic: Three Success Stories
Certain pursuitsare more conducive than others to the development of prodigies. The more thatwisdom and judgment are required, the less likely that mastery precedes the ageof consent. So - pace Doogie Howser -we don't find M.D.s without the ab.. more
Jun 9, 2014 12:32 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
MIAD Seniors Bid Farewell with Exhibition
Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s seniors are about to be set loose into a harsh world. Arts budgets have endured a slashing worthy of a cheap horror film and, generally, the arts seem to be viewed as a pleasant, albeit dispensable, d... more
Apr 15, 2014 12:57 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
"Gallery Night and Day" Presents Art Across Milwaukee
When it comes to great renditions of Cole Porter’s tune “Night and Day,” it is unclear whether top honors go to Fred Astaire’s 1932 recording or Joe Pass’ unaccompanied jazz guitar rendering. When it comes to great visual art open-house ... more
Jan 15, 2014 12:51 AM None - Do Not Delete Visual Arts
An Artist Making Milwaukee
Most weeks, Shepherd Express readers are treated to the work of a rising local artist whose illustrations are an important contribution to the paper’s look. Dan Fleming’s artistry will also be prominent at the Shepherd’s Best of Milwaukee P... more
Nov 6, 2013 2:10 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Happy Birthday Brooks Stevens
The Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design’s Brooks Stevens Gallery of Industrial Design (273 E. Erie St.) is celebrating its twentieth birthday. It may be another year before the gallery can legally break out the champagne, but that is no r... more
Oct 9, 2013 5:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts