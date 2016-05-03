Milwaukee Institute Of Art & Des

RSS

The “2016 Senior Exhibition” at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design has taken over the entire school, with exhibitions spilling out from the lobby and into every gallery space. These are not single pieces hanging starkly on walls, bu... more

May 3, 2016 2:59 PM Visual Arts

“Vital Technology” is an exhibition much enjoyed by me and my shadow. more

Nov 12, 2014 12:17 AM Visual Arts

The old adage, “Those who can’t do, teach,” is total bunk. The “2014 Faculty Exhibition” on view at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design showcases a varied more

Sep 24, 2014 1:43 AM Visual Arts

 The long awaited Southern Graphics Council InternationalPrint: MKE 2013 conference concluded last weekend, a highlight to the year's creative events. Over 2000 artists, educators,and supporters of printmakers flowed through the city’s streets.. more

Mar 29, 2013 4:43 AM Visual Arts

When participating in the Southern Graphics CouncilInternational Print: MKE 2013 conference this week,  art lovers and printmakers travel tolocal art galleries throughout the city to view an exceptional array of art. With all the printmaking to .. more

Mar 22, 2013 1:52 PM Visual Arts

The foundation of two-dimensional art would be the line—sinuous, sensuous or straight. In “The Line Unleashed,” a new exhibition at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, this two-dimensional element explodes into monumental installations. more

Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more

Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Visual Arts

Each year the Greater Milwaukee Foundation selects local artists to benefit from its Suitcase Export Fund, allowing the artists to travel the world with their works. This fall, MIAD's Frederick Layton Gallery features “Out of the Suitcase I... more

Sep 1, 2011 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

The last days in July brought out the crowds for a pleasant Summer Gallery Night with bright stars hanging in the sky overhead. This artistic weekend flowed seamlessly into Milwaukee's Festival schedule and the outdoor seating. Especially .. more

Aug 2, 2011 12:39 AM Visual Arts

Co-Artistic Director Luc Vanier wants to fight thenotion that dances are choreographed by New Dancemakers: Insight ,Classical Music/Dance more

Dec 9, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

The struggle ofowning a German restaurant with a well-rooted legacy is maintaining the ba auf wiedersehen ,Eat/Drink more

Dec 8, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

But then, Jones County­or at least a sizable majority of its residentsnever wanted The State of Jones: The Small Southern County that Seceded from the Confederacy ,Books more

Aug 3, 2009 12:00 AM Books

“The more I live I see this life’s not about me,” sings Stephen Christian on the U2-like “Burn Out Brighter (Northern Lights),” a memorable song on Anberlin’s latest album, New Surrender. The disc’s,Today in Milw more

Jul 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

