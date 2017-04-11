RSS

Milwaukee International Film Fes

milwaukeeskyline.jpg.jpe

A reflection upon the Shepherd Express’ 35-year history of continuous publication in the city of Milwaukee, by David Luhrssen, editor of the annual City Guide. more

Apr 11, 2017 11:12 AM City Guide 2 Comments

news1.jpg.jpe

Mayor Tom Barrett presented a proclamation to the Shepherd Express’ publisher/editor Louis Fortis and Arts and Entertainment editor David Luhrssen on the 10th anniversary of their founding the Milwaukee International Film Festival, which ra... more

Nov 6, 2013 1:54 AM News Features

In 2003, the Shepherd Express decided that a world-class city like Milwaukee needed a world-class international film festival. With that in mind, it set up a nonprofit charitable corporation, Milwaukee's Future Foundation, to create and run... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 6 Comments

blogimage6280.jpe

Troubled Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane yesterday celebrated his recent release from a mental institution by getting one of the ugliest face tattoos possible, a bright, giant triple-scoop ice cream cone that shoots lightening bolts. In happier times, t.. more

Jan 13, 2011 9:04 PM On Music

Therewere many questions last fall regarding the fact that there was noMilwaukee Interna Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

HOUSTON -- The Brewers believed they had dodged a bullet Thursday whenright-hander Yovani Gallardo, arguably the organization's best youngpitcher, walked away from what looked like a gruesome knee injury. Andwhy shouldn't they have felt good? G.. more

May 3, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Beach Blast: The Star of Hope Shepherd ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES