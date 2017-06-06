RSS

Milwaukee Lgbt Community

progress_flag.jpg.jpe

Progress in Services for Traumatized LGBTQ Youth and Adults Cathy Arney Cathy Arney was one of the first psychotherapists in Milwaukee to focus on serving lesbian women, a service she provided o,PrideFest Guide 2017 more

Jun 6, 2017 1:16 PM Around MKE

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie expounds upon events in and around Milwaukee of interest to the LGBT community, in particular, the annual PrideFest, which takes place on the Summerfest grounds June 9-11. more

Jun 6, 2017 12:59 AM Dear Ruthie

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie eschews the usual advice to the lovelorn in order to preview a whole slew of events of interest to the local LGBT community taking place throughout the Milwaukee area between Feb. 3 and Feb. 8. more

Jan 31, 2017 4:05 PM Dear Ruthie

mylgbtpov.jpg.jpe

January will be a busy month. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was on the 16th, Holocaust Remembrance Day is on the19th, and Donald Trump becomes the 45th U.S. president on the 21st. The coincidental confluence of those dates is cause for some re... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:27 PM My LGBTQ POV

mylgbtpov_jackieroberts.jpg.jpe

Jackie Roberts, a Milwaukee drag queen legend, died on Thursday, Jan. 5, succumbing to complications due to cancer. Memorials are planned at both Granville Presbyterian Church and at LaCage Nightclub, details of which can be found on social... more

Jan 10, 2017 4:32 PM My LGBTQ POV

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Dear Ruthie gives advice to someone who’s jealousy over his partner’s work friend is showing and describes several local events of potential interest to members of the LGBT community. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:29 PM Hear Me Out

offthecuff_b_peterholbrook.jpg.jpe

Interview with Peter Holbrook of the Cream City Foundation. more

Oct 13, 2015 7:06 PM Off the Cuff

ruthie_cartoon.jpg.jpe

I’m not gay, but I’m familiar with coming out. I’m a chubby chaser. I like thick girls with lots of curves. The bigger the better if you ask me. People don’t get that it’s hard to “come out” about your sexual preferences and desires when... more

Jun 10, 2014 1:52 AM Hear Me Out

ruthie.jpg.jpe

Here she is boys! Here she is world! Here’s…Ruthie! “Who the hell is Ruthie?” Let me tell ya, sugar! I’m a big-boned redhead from Milwaukee’s Southside who is happy to more

Apr 2, 2014 5:09 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES