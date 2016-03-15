RSS

Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival

The second annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival runs through April 21 includes documentaries, dramas and a comedy. Sponsored by Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, the film festival’s goal is to generate dialogue and discussion. Each scree... more

Mar 15, 2016 3:10 PM Film

The diversity of Milwaukee is well reflected by the diversity of its cinematic events. Of coursethere is the Milwaukee Film Festival. There is also the Milwaukee Independent Film Society’s Annual Short Film Festival, now in its sixteenth year. Wh.. more

Feb 26, 2015 4:38 PM Visual Arts 2 Comments

