Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival Returns
The second annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival runs through April 21 includes documentaries, dramas and a comedy. Sponsored by Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, the film festival’s goal is to generate dialogue and discussion. Each scree... more
Mar 15, 2016 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Film
1st Annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival
The diversity of Milwaukee is well reflected by the diversity of its cinematic events. Of coursethere is the Milwaukee Film Festival. There is also the Milwaukee Independent Film Society’s Annual Short Film Festival, now in its sixteenth year. Wh.. more
Feb 26, 2015 4:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 2 Comments
