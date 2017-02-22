Milwaukee Police
ACLU Sues Milwaukee for MPD's Stop and Frisk Program
Well,this was a long time coming. This morning, the ACLU, ACLU of Wisconsin andCovington & Burling filed afederal class action suit alleging that the Milwaukee Police Department’sstop and frisk policy is unconstitutional. Sinceimplementing .. more
Feb 22, 2017 6:31 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Black and White Together, Horribly
Everyone feels a little tingle of fear when stopped by a traffic cop. But no white person in America ever feels his life is in danger. more
Jul 12, 2016 2:52 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 28 Comments
The No-Surprise DA’s Decision on the Dontre Hamilton Shooting
No one can be surprised by Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s decision not to charge a fired MPD officer Christopher Manney for shooting Dontre Hamilton, a mentally ill black man, since it’s the same decision that’s been rep... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:38 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Ferguson Shooting Resonates in Milwaukee
The media have been focused on the outpouring of anger following the shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo., by a police officer. But the same anger and more
Aug 28, 2014 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
